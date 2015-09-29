Helene Schneider Receives Support from First Openly Gay Legislator Sheila Kuehl

Advice

Showcasing the mounting support around her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider gained endorsements Thursday, Sept. 24, from two widely respected leaders: Monterey County Supervisor Dave Potter and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

Potter was first elected to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors for the Fifth District, representing Big Sur, Carmel, Carmel Valley, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach and Salinas in November of 1996, then re-elected numerous times.

He has served four terms as the Chair of the Board of Supervisors. In March of 1997, he was appointed to the California Coastal Commission, was reappointed in 2000 and 2002, and served as Vice-Chairperson from March 1999 until December 2002.

His tenure on the Coastal Commission ended in August of 2009, making him one of the longest serving elected officials in the Commission’s history. Potter is currently the Chair of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District and the Fort Ord Reuse Authority.

“I’m pleased to endorse Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress. She’s been a highly effective local Mayor and has accomplished a real lot for the residents of Santa Barbara," Potter said. "If we’re ever going to break through Washington’s dysfunction, then we need more leaders like Helene who are focused like a laser on producing results and getting things done. I have gotten to see first hand her can-do attitude and diligent work ethic, and I know she’ll make California proud in Congress.”

Kuehl, currently a member of the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, was California’s first openly gay individual elected to serve in the State Legislature.

First elected to serve in the State Assembly, Kuehl was California’s first woman to serve in the position of speaker pro tempore. Kuehl later served in the State Senate and also was the founding member of the California Legislative LGBT Caucus.

“Half of the United States’ population is comprised of women, yet only a mere one in five members of Congress are female. That’s an alarming statistic, particularly with the ongoing effort to block expansions of women’s rights in Washington," Kuehl said. "That’s why it’s vital that we identify and support more highly qualified women for federal office so that instead of turning back the clock on women’s rights, we can bolster them. Mayor Helene Schneider represents the kind of new leadership that we need in Congress. Her focus on bringing common sense solutions to local problems will be refreshing and is desperately needed in Washington. I know she’ll make an outstanding Congress member on behalf of all women and all Californians.”

Mayor Helene Schneider has been releasing a barrage of critical endorsements in recent weeks, including from the National Women’s Political Caucus, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and the Inlandboatmen’s Union (IBU) Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division.

Beyond endorsements, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjuan, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is eight points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Helene Schneider.