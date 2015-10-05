Helene Schneider Proposes $10 Billion Gun Buyback Program

Advice

Continuing to drive the policy discussion in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District seat by pushing forward with visionary ideas for how to improve the quality of life for the people of the Central Coast as well as Americans throughout the nation, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider unveiled Wednesday, Sept. 30, a bold and comprehensive 10-point plan to reduce senseless gun violence in the United States.

Upon releasing the plan, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider released the following statement:

“More than any other modern democracy on Earth, America's epidemic of senseless gun violence is significantly worse and occurs more frequently than any other advanced nation. Each and every day in America, approximately 289 people are shot, 86 die, 30 are murdered, 53 commit suicide, 2 die accidentally and 1 is shot in a police intervention. This level of gun violence affects over 1,000 people, including families, children, co-workers, neighbors and bystanders.

"Rather than maintaining the status quo and allowing Washington's lack of action to persist, it is high time that we, as a nation, finally take real steps to address this issue head-on. That is why today I am proud to unveil my 10-point plan to drastically reduce gun violence across America.”

Here is a copy of the full plan, titled, “Mayor Helene Schneider’s Common Sense, 10-Point Plan to Reduce Gun Violence.”

1) $10 Billion for National Gun Buyback Program

There are over 300 million guns in the United States. That is enough for every man, women and child to have a gun of their own.

Frankly, in my opinion, that is far too many. 1.7 million children live in a home with an unlocked and loaded gun — and every single year far too many American children are killed or wounded due to unintended accidents with unlocked guns and end up hurting themselves or someone else.

It is time we do something to keep our children and neighborhoods safe.

That is why I am proposing a nation-wide gun buyback program funded by and run by the federal government. My plan invests $10 billion into this program and tasks the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to follow the model of existing gun buyback programs that will take millions of guns off of America's streets.

Compared to the $50 billion per year spent on the F-35 fighter plane that doesn't even fly, a $10 billion gun buyback program can and should be part of the solution to our nation's growing gun violence epidemic.

A program of this size — averaging $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $200 for assault weapons — will eliminate an estimated 1/6 of guns in circulation. That equates to roughly 50 million guns off of America’s streets.

This concept of a gun buyback program is something I've worked on locally and have had enormous success with in partnership with the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence.

Beyond Santa Barbara, this model has been wildly successful in other cities across the nation. Since Los Angeles initiated its gun buyback program in 2009, it removed 13,700 guns from the streets and its crime rate index decreased from 325.7 to 251.3.

To put that in perspective, the average U.S. crime rate index is 294.7. Now it's time to take this successful model and apply it nationally.

The “no questions asked” voluntary nature of a buyback program will help us protect our neighborhoods not only from legal guns, but illegal ones as well, and likely can and will save millions of lives.

2) Background Checks on all Gun Sales

We need to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. In order to do so, we need to increase restrictions on who can own a gun as well as implement stricter regulations when it comes to background checks on all gun sales.

We need to increase screening for criminals, especially those who have been convicted of stalking or of domestic violence against a dating partner. This would greatly decrease violence against women and take dangerous guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals.

We also need to increase screening for those who suffer from mental illness. We need to expand the restriction of persons buying guns beyond people who have been hospitalized as inpatients.

I support extending the opportunity to mental health professionals to advise that certain mentally ill and unstable people are prohibited from purchasing guns.

Psychiatrists and other mental health professionals know if a patient is stable enough to handle the responsibility of owning a gun, and they should have the authority to recommend that certain mentally ill and unstable patients be prohibited from owning guns for a specified period of time, after which the individual may be re-evaluated.

Moreover, right now private sales of guns-from one gun owner to another is largely unregulated. People can purchase guns online or at a gun show without a background check.

This puts thousands of guns in the hands of potentially dangerous people who should not own a gun. It also puts licensed gun sellers at a grave disadvantage. I believe those who are responsible and play by the rules should not be punished.

In Congress, I'll push for legislation that requires a background check is completed every time someone buys a gun. That means banning unlicensed private gun sales, permanently closing the gun show loophole and requiring that in every gun sale the purchaser is mandated to go through a rigorous background check, especially when it comes to new online sales.

Under current federal law, if a background check is not completed within three days of the attempted gun purchase, the sale can proceed nonetheless. This is simply unacceptable.

There are safeguards in place to make sure that guns are used safely and stay out of the hands of people who intend to use them maliciously. We need to reinforce our gun laws by extending waiting periods to ensure the proper background check is thorough and fully completed.

In addition, there are currently no mandatory background checks on gun dealership employees. This is unsafe and contradicts any safeguards in place for the sale of guns.

Those selling guns should be held to the same standards as those buying guns to ensure that all transactions are legal and background checks are accurately completed.

3) A Comprehensive Ban on Assault Weapons

I believe strongly in a comprehensive ban on assault weapons. Assault weapons are in reality military weapons and totally unnecessary in the hands of average Americans and on our streets.

A wide-ranging ban on these deadly weapons would greatly decrease gun violence across the US.

In 2004, the U.S. Senate declined to extend the pre-existing assault weapons ban even though gun violence had dropped drastically since the measure took effect.

We must renew our commitment to instituting the federal assault weapons ban proposed by U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, and ensure that some of the tougher measures included in California’s assault weapons ban are included in the legislation to make it more comprehensive.

In Congress, I will be a staunch advocate for this legislation.

4) Ban High-Capacity Magazines

High-capacity magazines are typically classified as any gun magazine with the capacity to accept more than ten rounds of bullets.

Magazines containing over ten rounds can kill more people at a time and translates to greater amount of stray bullets fired. They cause innocent bystanders to be caught in the cross-fire and are designed to maximize kill rates.

They should be kept on the battlefield and off of America's streets. Here in California, as well as several other states, we have instituted bans on high-capacity magazines. We ought to make this common sense state law nationwide, and I plan to push for it in Congress.

5) Crack Down on Gun Trafficking

Guns are often bought and sold illegally, which can counteract any gun safety regulations in place. Currently, there is no clear and effective path established to punish gun traffickers.

One way to crack down on gun trafficking is to limit the amount of guns purchased per month to inhibit “straw purchasers,” those who buy guns in bulk then resell them on the streets, from illegally selling guns.

In Congress, I will work on making gun trafficking a federal crime so that we can develop effective ways to further de-incentivize and punish these criminals.

6) Strengthening the National Instant Criminal Background Check System

We need to maintain accurate records to ensure that our background checks do not let any vicious criminals fall through the cracks.

Since its creation in 1998, the National Instant Criminal Background System (NICS) has blocked the sale of firearms to over 2 million prohibited purchasers, but we need to make sure that States continue to submit up-to-date records and that there is universal regulation across all 50 States.

We need to ensure that all 50 States send mental health records to the NICS. Currently very few States do so, therefore, a mentally ill person prohibited from purchasing a gun in California can go to Nevada or New Mexico and easily purchase a gun.

In Congress, I will work to ensure that the federal government retains handgun sales' records to more effectively investigate gun crimes and help prevent prohibited purchasers from possessing weapons.

7) Keeping Guns Out of Local Neighborhood Schools & College Campuses

California State Senator Lois Wolk proposed gun legislation this year that aims to ban individuals with concealed weapon permits from bringing firearms onto local K-12 neighborhood schools or college campuses without specific permission from school or college campus officials.

With the exception of law enforcement, I strongly support this measure and believe it can and should be adapted nationwide.

8) Regulating Production of Guns & Materials from 3-D Printers

With America's ever-evolving technology, we must remain vigilant and work to ensure that these new technologies do not undermine or skirt our laws.

Increasingly, 3-D printers are allowing consumers to print almost any product imaginable, including guns and gun materials.

In Congress, I plan to enact tough regulations to ensure that any print-sale of guns or gun materials goes through a licensed gun dealer and passes through vigorous screening and background checks just the same as physical licensed gun retailer would for their sales.

9) Toughening Sales of 80 Percent Receivers

An increasingly dangerous item is the 80 percent receiver, which is a receiver that is 80 percent or less complete, meaning it still requires final steps of assembly of the necessary parts, available in a kit, to complete the gun through machining and welding to finalize, activate and functionally use the gun.

Because of this definition, the 80 percent receiver is not considered to be a receiver in the eyes of the federal law. As a result of this non-firearm status, 80 percent receivers may be bought and sold freely in the marketplace.

This loophole enables anyone to build a gun in their garage without a background check and without a serial number on the gun — making the gun virtually untraceable.

This is precisely the gun that was used at the Santa Monica City College shooting not long ago.

As these materials are becoming ever-more accessible for sale online, there are now YouTube videos showing consumers how to assemble a gun from these parts.

In Congress, I will work to enact tough laws that either completely end or severely limit the sale of 80 percent receivers.

For limited sales, I will work to ensure that purchasers go through the same rigorous background checks listed in my plan above, that products are sold with a serial number and are traceable and that any purchases go through a thorough process and are in full compliance of these new, tough federal laws.

10) Temporary Seizures of Guns from Dangerous Individuals

In the wake of the devastating 2014 Isla Vista shooting massacre here in the Central Coast, California passed one of the most forward-thinking gun violence prevention policies aimed at averting a similar act from ever occurring again.

The state’s AB 1014 law empowers law enforcement officers and/or family members to request from a court the implementation of a restraining order on an individual who poses a danger or threat to themselves or others and bars them from purchasing or being in possession of a firearm for 21 days or more. The case may then be reviewed by the court.

I believe this common sense law should be used as a model and applied nationwide, but that it should also include an element of mental health services for the individual in question, to ensure they receive adequate treatment and don't harm themselves or others at the time or in the future.

“As Mayor of Santa Barbara, I have taken a proactive stance by working closely with the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Coalition Against Gun Violence on local gun buyback events," Mayor Schneider said. "And, as a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, I have consistently advocated for more pragmatic gun violence prevention legislation laws locally, at the state and federal levels. And already here in California, we've made substantial progress, enacting some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

"Still, local and state laws are not enough. It will take nationwide action from members of Congress to make real, lasting change to turn around the epidemic of gun violence in this country. Breaking though Washington's gridlock and accomplishing these 10-points below that aim to enhance gun safety and reduce gun violence in America will be among my top priories in Congress.”

Beyond her staunch position and on gun regulation and action toward reducing it in Santa Barbara, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjuan, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8-points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.