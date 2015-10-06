Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:58 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Helene Schneider’s People-Powered Campaign Tops $370K Raised in CA-24 Congressional Contest

By Dave Jacobson for Helene Schneider Campaign | October 6, 2015 | 12:51 p.m.

In what started as a people-powered campaign based in a home garage that turned into a successful summer filled with a flurry of positive momentum stemming from the release of a poll showing her as the leading Democrat in the race along with back-to-back endorsement announcements, today Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider’s campaign rolled out its latest fundraising numbers for the Sept. 30 FEC deadline. 

For the quarter, Mayor Schneider raised a considerable $145,317, which brought her total raised to date to $370,622 with $231,775 in cash-on-hand.

The poll, conducted by the nationally respected opinion research firm Lake Research, showed Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

The poll also illustrated that after voters heard positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote.

The next closest Democrat is 8-points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election. To view Lake Research’s full poll memo, click here. 

“This is a campaign that started in a home garage with nothing but a few volunteers who had an agenda to take on Washington’s establishment, transform our politics and get things done for the Central Coast. And, according to hard numbers and polling data, this is a message that's working and has led to Schneider's position as the top Democrat in the race.

Beyond pure name identification, Schneider’s record of accomplishments, her message of problem-solving and her resolve to break through the Washington’s gridlock is all clearly resonating with voters,” said John Shallman, Schneider's Chief Campaign Strategist. 

Shallman added, “That’s why by nearly every measurement, our voter-led, voter-energized and voter-powered campaign is continuing to gain strength— even in the face of Washington’s machine politics. Mayor Schneider’s steady stream of endorsements and her robust fundraising drive prove that she is tapping into voters’ thirst for a change in the status quo and leaders who govern from bottom up and not the top down. We are fully confident that Mayor Schneider is on track to raise the resources we need to run a campaign that lands us a spot in the November runoff election.”

In recent weeks, Schneider has been stockpiling a cache of powerful endorsements, including from the Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA), Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Monterey County Supervisor Dave Potter, the National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC), State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and the Inlandboatmen’s Union (IBU) Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division.

Just last week Schneider released her bold plan to curb gun violence in America. To read the full plan, click here.

Also this summer, she rolled our her plan for full equality for women. To view the plan, click here.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org. 

— Dave Jacobson represents Helene Schneider for Congress. 

 
