Helicopter Dispatched for Hoist Rescue on Gaviota Coast

Santa Barbara County firefighters launched a helicopter hoist rescue at a Gaviota Coast beach Monday night after someone was reportedly unconscious from an injury, Capt. David Sadecki said.

County Fire responded two engines, a ladder truck and a helicopter to the beach, which is west of Vista Point, at 6:02 p.m. and worked to reach a 45-year-old male patient on the beach who was reported unconscious.

Firefighters rappelled from a helicopter down to the beach and hoisted the man up around 7:35 p.m.

He was then transported to the hospital by county helicopter, Sadecki said.

It's unclear what caused the injury, he said.

No further details were available.

