Helicopter Lands on Highway 135 to Transport Injured Bicyclist

Two bicyclists were injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle, with one of the cyclist’s injuries so serious that a helicopter landed on Highway 135 in order to transport the person to the hospital.

A call reporting the accident came in at 2:13 p.m. reporting a collision had occurred at Highway 135 and Harris Grade in the Orcutt-Santa Maria area, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Two engines, a county rescue ambulance, an American Medical Response ambulance and a Calstar helicopter responded to the scene.

The cyclist who suffered serious injuries was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Calstar, while the other cyclist, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to an area hospital via ground ambulance, Sadecki said.

The highway was closed in the area due to the helicopter landing, Sadecki said, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

