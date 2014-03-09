Helicopter Rescues 3 Hikers from Remote San Rafael Wilderness

Trio airlifted out after getting lost near rugged Hurricane Deck north of Santa Ynez Valley

Three hikers were rescued by helicopter Sunday after becoming lost in a remote wilderness area north of the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The hikers used a cell phone to place a 9-1-1 call at about 1:45 p.m., reporting that they were lost near Hurricane Deck in the San Rafael Wilderness, said Kelly Hoover, a department spokeswoman.

“The location is one of the most remote areas in Santa Barbara County,” Hoover said. “The three hikers had apparently missed a turn and became lost.”

Dispatchers were able to determine the trio’s position by using GPS, Hoover said.

Members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team responded, along with the county’s Helicopter 3.

At about 4:30 p.m., the hikers were hoisted out of the wilderness and flown to Cachuma Saddle, Hoover said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available Sunday night.

Hurricane Deck is a rugged ridge that divides the drainages of Manzana Creek and the Sisquoc River. The nearest road is at Nira, which is the main trailhead into the San Rafael Wilderness.

