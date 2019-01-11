Pixel Tracker

Help and Hope Workshop Designed for People in Early Stages of Memory Loss

By Marcy Maler for the Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter | January 11, 2019 | 8:56 a.m.

Help and Hope is an Alzheimer’s Association annual program for people diagnosed with MCI, or in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders, and their partners, providing essential information to promote quality of life and family health.

Help and Hope will offer several modules over a two-day program delivered in a combination of presentations from experts, handouts, Q&A, and group discussions and exercises.

Topics include an overview of a diagnosis, learning to live with memory loss, communication, strategies on taking care of yourself longer, future planning and local resources.

Help and Hope will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 9 at Valle Verde Senior Living, 900 Calle de los Amigo in Santa Barbara.

There is no charge for participation. Registration for the two-day workshop is required.

For more information, contact Marcy Maler at 805.892.4259 x111 or [email protected].

The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier source of information and support for the 5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease. Through its national network of chapters, it offers a broad range of programs and services for people with the disease, their families and caregivers and represents their interests on Alzheimer’s-related issues before federal, state and local government, and with health and long-term care providers.

As the disease progresses, new caregiving skills may be necessary. The Alzheimer's Association offers programs to help caregivers better understand and cope with the behaviors and personality changes that often accompany Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Take this opportunity to become an educated caregiver.

To find out about other dates and locations for classes in your area, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 805.892.4259 x111.

— Marcy Maler is an educator and care specialist for the Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter.

 

