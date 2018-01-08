Help Bishop High Celebrate its CIF State Championship

Bishop Garcia Diego High School invites family, friends, neighbors and community to help the school celebrate its many blessings, including Santa Barbara's first ever CIF State Championship, at an appreciation event on Friday, Jan. 12.

The school said the celebration is designed to give thanks for its players, coaches and fans, starting with a brief ceremony at 12:15 p.m., followed by mass in the gym and a Cardinal Club barbecue on the patio.

The school is at 4000 La Colina Road, Santa Barbara.

All in the greater Santa Barbara community are welcome. There is no charge for the barbecue, the school said.

To keep the celebration going, the community is invited to the Milpas Heroes Parade on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Cardinal football team and cheer team will be featured in the parade and are excited to thank first responders as well as the greater Santa Barbara community for their support, the school said.

For more information, call 967-1266. For more about the school, visit http://www.bishopdiego.org.

— Cristy McNay for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.