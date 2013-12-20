Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:45 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Public Hearings Planned on Creating Senior Friendly Communities

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens | December 20, 2013 | 10:49 a.m.

Community input is sought to create senior friendly communities throughout this area and ensure that limited federal monies are meeting the priority needs of senior citizens through the work of the Area Agency on Aging.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens-Area Agency on Aging, announces that four public hearings will be held throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties in January to secure comment from the public.

“With the implementation of reduced allocations from the federal budget and the funding reductions already implemented in the state budget, it is imperative that we hear from senior citizens, caregivers and other interested persons about the priority needs as we attempt to have a ‘senior-friendly’ community,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. “These are very difficult times and we need to be sure we are on the right track.

“Annually, the Area Agency on Aging prepares a Draft Area Plan which presents a proposed allocation of Older Americans Act monies to address the needs of senior citizens in greatest social and economic need in the two county region. This year it is especially important to look at our funding priorities and ensure they help us to maintain a senior friendly community.

"All interested persons are invited to attend and present comment at the public hearings. The intent of the public hearings is to receive community comment regarding the priorities, goals and objectives of the Area Agency on Aging for the third year (2014-15) of the four-year Area Plan, which are outlined in the Draft Area Plan."

“The Area Plan expresses the intent of the Area Agency on Aging to implement the goals and objectives of the Older Americans Act,” said Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the AAA Advisory Council. “We are responsible for over $2.8 million for the support of supportive, health and nutrition services to assist older persons and caregivers to remain safe and secure in their own homes.

“We want to hear from the community whether our plans for the expenditure of these federal monies are properly targeted. The basic question is how to allocate the limited federal revenues to maintain a senior friendly community?"

Public comment on the Draft Planning and Service Area Plan can be provided at either a public hearing or in writing to the Area Agency on Aging office by Jan. 31. The public hearing schedule is:

» Paso Robles: Monday, Jan. 27 at the Senior Center, 270 Scott St., beginning at 1 p.m.

» San Luis Obispo City: Thursday, Jan. 30 at the City/County Library, Conference Room, 995 Palm Street St., beginning at 10 a.m.

» Goleta: Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Goleta Senior Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., beginning at 3 p.m.

» Santa Maria: Friday, Jan. 24 at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park St., beginning at 1 p.m.

"The Draft Area Plan has been prepared by the members of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council and Board of Directors to ensure the development of a community based system of social and nutrition services in the two county region," Mallett said. "The challenges ahead for the Area Agency on Aging include support of a social service system which strengthens the capacities of older persons in greatest social and economic need within the financial constraints imposed by federal and state governments."

Copies of the Draft Planning and Service Area Plan will be available at the local libraries and the Area Agency on Aging office by Jan. 13. All interested people are invited to attend the hearings. Those needing accommodation must contact the Area Agency on Aging by Jan. 23. For more information, call AAA Director Joyce Ellen Lippman at 805.925.9554.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is the director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens-Area Agency on Aging.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 