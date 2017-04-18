Help & Hope Seminars to Focus on Dementia

The Alzheimer's Association, California Central Chapter Help & Hope seminar aims to educate the public, covering a variety of topics for the different stages of dementia and Alzheimer's.

The seminars will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6 and 13 at Valle Verde Senior Living in Santa Barbara.

Help & Hope provides essential information to promote quality of life and family health.

In the two-day seminar, families attend lectures and workshops specially designed for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or related dementia, and their partners.

Topics will include: Understanding the Diagnosis, Communication Strategies, Strong Body-Strong Mind, Care for Self, Care for Others, Brain Fitness Strategies and Art Therapy.

This is a complimentary offering from the Alzheimer’s Association. However, space is limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, please contact Marcy Oswald.

For a complete listing of all classes, visit the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter website at alz.org/cacentral/in_my_community_education.asp.

The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter is headquartered in Santa Barbara, with regional offices in Kern, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. Visit www.alz.org/CACentral or call 892-4259.

— Marcy Oswald for Alzheimer's Association, California Central Chapter.