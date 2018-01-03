Help Improve Lompoc with ‘It Takes a Village’ Philosophy

The city of Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is inviting the community to participate in a free workshop exploring ways to improve the city.

The Community Clean Up Citywide Enhancement/Beautification Workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Lompoc Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The purpose of the workshop is for community members to brainstorm ideas for projects that would improve Lompoc, and plan several such projects.

The city encourages groups and individuals to participate in this effort that will show pride in and ownership of the Lompoc community. The workshop also offers an ideal networking opportunity. Reservations are not required.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.