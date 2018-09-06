Thursday, September 6 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Help Kids Beat Cancer: Reach in Piggy Bank, Buy a Teddy Bear at American Riviera Bank

By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | September 6, 2018 | 11:16 a.m.
Standing, Adam Black, left, and Adriana Mezic of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation; Joanne Funari of American Riviera Bank and Matthew Fish of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. Seated, Sheela Hunt, left, and Maria Wilson of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

The soft teddy bears greeting customers this month at American Riviera Bank are for sale through September in honor of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) which helps families with kids (up to age 21) battling cancer.

Over the years, the foundation has donated about $2 million to families in need in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

The plush toys are available for $20 each and will be sold through Sept. 28.

The sale of teddy bears supports TBCF’s annual Gold Ribbon fundraising campaign, which takes place each September, in conjunction with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“As a Santa Barbara-based community bank, American Riviera Bank is proud to support the mission of the TBCF to empower families living in our area that have a child with cancer,” said Jeff DeVine, American Riviera Bank president/CEO.

“TBCF does this through their programs that touch on financial, emotional and educational support. Thank you TBCF for all your hard work,” he said.

American Riviera Bank has three Santa Barbara-area locations 1033 Anacapa St., 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, 5880 Calle Real in Goleta, and a new branch at 1601 Spring St. in Paso Robles.

For more about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, including volunteering, making a donation, or attending the Oct, 4 Gold Ribbon Luncheon email [email protected] or call 805-563-4740.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

 

