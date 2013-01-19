Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

HELP of Carpinteria Annual Meeting Includes Installation of New Board Members

By Doug Treloar for HELP of Carpinteria Inc. | January 19, 2013 | 8:24 p.m.

HELP of Carpinteria Inc. held its annual meeting Friday evening, with a potluck dinner in Carpinteria Community Church’s Parish Hall.

Judy Goodbody, executive director of HELP, read the organization’s annual report and announced that 7,661 rides were provided this last year to people in the community who have no other means of transportation. She also stated that 2013 is the start of the nonprofit organization’s 25th year of serving Carpinteria.

Goodbody also introduced the officers for the coming year: Doug Treloar, president; Jan Walker, vice president; Trudy Olmstead, secretary; and Terry Moore, treasurer. Serving on the Board of Directors with them are Suzanne Allen, Pat Arellanes and Dan Coke, plus newly elected board Members Neal Bartlett, Rena Hennen and Ruthie Tremmel.

Recognized for their years of service were outgoing board members Terry Moore, Bill Swing and Dick White. Also acknowledged for their continuing support of the organization were Don Risdon of the Union 76 station, which keeps HELP’s three cars serviced and maintained in running order; and The Towbes Group and Shepard Place Apartments, which has provided HELP with office space for its dispatch center since the inception of the organization.

HELP of Carpinteria is fully funded by grants received from various foundations and organizations and by donations from its riders and the general public. Goodbody also reminds us that HELP is always in need of volunteers to be drivers or dispatchers for the organization. She can be reached at 805.684.0065 if you are interest in helping.

— Doug Treloar is board president of HELP of Carpinteria Inc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 