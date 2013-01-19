HELP of Carpinteria Annual Meeting Includes Installation of New Board Members

HELP of Carpinteria Inc. held its annual meeting Friday evening, with a potluck dinner in Carpinteria Community Church’s Parish Hall.

Judy Goodbody, executive director of HELP, read the organization’s annual report and announced that 7,661 rides were provided this last year to people in the community who have no other means of transportation. She also stated that 2013 is the start of the nonprofit organization’s 25th year of serving Carpinteria.

Goodbody also introduced the officers for the coming year: Doug Treloar, president; Jan Walker, vice president; Trudy Olmstead, secretary; and Terry Moore, treasurer. Serving on the Board of Directors with them are Suzanne Allen, Pat Arellanes and Dan Coke, plus newly elected board Members Neal Bartlett, Rena Hennen and Ruthie Tremmel.

Recognized for their years of service were outgoing board members Terry Moore, Bill Swing and Dick White. Also acknowledged for their continuing support of the organization were Don Risdon of the Union 76 station, which keeps HELP’s three cars serviced and maintained in running order; and The Towbes Group and Shepard Place Apartments, which has provided HELP with office space for its dispatch center since the inception of the organization.

HELP of Carpinteria is fully funded by grants received from various foundations and organizations and by donations from its riders and the general public. Goodbody also reminds us that HELP is always in need of volunteers to be drivers or dispatchers for the organization. She can be reached at 805.684.0065 if you are interest in helping.

— Doug Treloar is board president of HELP of Carpinteria Inc.