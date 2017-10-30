Help Offered for Covered California, Medi-Cal Enrollments

Certified application counselors will be available to assist with Covered California health plan enrollments and renewals throughout the Open Enrollment period Nov. 1–Jan. 31. Medi-Cal enrollment services are available year-round.

Since January 2014, the Public Health Department has assisted more than 21,000 people and successfully enrolled in excess of 8,500 into Medi-Cal or Covered California.

With the new Open Enrollment period starting Nov. 1, the department is building on this momentum with another county-wide outreach campaign.

"We are pleased to offer free assistance throughout the county and want to make it easy to enroll in Covered California or Medi-Cal," said Public Health Director, Van Do-Reynoso.

"Despite recent reports in the media, financial assistance is still available to help individuals pay for their health insurance premiums," Do-Reynoso said.

The Public Health Department has made it simple to apply. Community members may make an appointment Monday through Friday and bring essential documentation related to residency and income.

Individuals do not have to be current patients, and all assistance is provided free of charge in English and Spanish.

To learn more, applicants are urged to contact their local Health Care Center at the addresses and/or phone numbers below.

» Lompoc Health Care Center, 737-6400, 301 N. “R” St., Lompoc, CA 93436

» Carpinteria Health Care Center, 560-1050, 931 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

» Santa Maria Health Care Center, 346-7230, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, CA 93455

» Franklin Health Care Center, 568-2099, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

» Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 681-5488, 345 Camino Del Remedio, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

For more information, contact the Benefits and Referral Center, 681-5393.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.