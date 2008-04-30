Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:42 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Help Paint the Town Purple

San Luis Obispo will spread hope Thursday to promote American Cancer Society's "Relay For Life."

By Tamara Gonzales | April 30, 2008 | 5:25 a.m.

On Thursday, San Luis Obispo will be awash in purple, thanks to efforts by volunteers from the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life, a community campout against cancer.

Throughout California, towns, schools and businesses will “paint our town purple” to celebrate cancer survivorship and bring attention to the yearly event, which will be July 19-20 at Santa Rosa Park. San Luis Obispo’s Relay For Life volunteers will tie purple bows around downtown city parking meters beginning at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re using the power of purple to bring good news to cancer survivors and mobilize the community,” said Tamara Gonzales, volunteer chairwoman of the San Luis Obispo event. “Paint Own Town Purple Day is a time to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, and to have some fun with the color purple to bring attention to the American Cancer Society’s many programs and services in our community.”

The American Cancer Society invites everyone to join the fun. Click here for ideas on how to “Paint Our Town Purple” at a school, town, college or workplace. The Web site encourages participants to spread hope in their community. Whether you’re a homeowner, a restaurateur or a retail business operator/owner, there are plenty of ideas:

  •  
  • Decorate     your home or store windows with a purple display.
  •  
  • Display     a purple sign in your front yard.
  •  
  • Decorate     your front entrance, your fence or your door with purple balloons.
  •  
  • Paint     your porch light purple or insert a purple bulb.
  •  
  • Tie     purple ribbons around trees in your neighborhood.
  •  
  • Wear     purple clothing.
  •  
  • Turn     town landmarks purple.
  •  
  • Decorate     the exterior of City Hall purple.

“The American Cancer Society Relay For Life represents the hope that those lost to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported, and that one day cancer will be eliminated,” Gonzales said.

Registration forms and information about the July 19-20 Relay For Life event are available from the American Cancer Society. Click here or call 800.ACS.2345.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 