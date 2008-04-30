Help Paint the Town Purple

On Thursday, San Luis Obispo will be awash in purple, thanks to efforts by volunteers from the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life, a community campout against cancer.

Throughout California, towns, schools and businesses will “paint our town purple” to celebrate cancer survivorship and bring attention to the yearly event, which will be July 19-20 at Santa Rosa Park. San Luis Obispo’s Relay For Life volunteers will tie purple bows around downtown city parking meters beginning at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re using the power of purple to bring good news to cancer survivors and mobilize the community,” said Tamara Gonzales, volunteer chairwoman of the San Luis Obispo event. “Paint Own Town Purple Day is a time to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, and to have some fun with the color purple to bring attention to the American Cancer Society’s many programs and services in our community.”

The American Cancer Society invites everyone to join the fun. Click here for ideas on how to “Paint Our Town Purple” at a school, town, college or workplace. The Web site encourages participants to spread hope in their community. Whether you’re a homeowner, a restaurateur or a retail business operator/owner, there are plenty of ideas:



Decorate your home or store windows with a purple display.



Display a purple sign in your front yard.



Decorate your front entrance, your fence or your door with purple balloons.



Paint your porch light purple or insert a purple bulb.



Tie purple ribbons around trees in your neighborhood.



Wear purple clothing.



Turn town landmarks purple.



Decorate the exterior of City Hall purple.

“The American Cancer Society Relay For Life represents the hope that those lost to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported, and that one day cancer will be eliminated,” Gonzales said.

Registration forms and information about the July 19-20 Relay For Life event are available from the American Cancer Society. Click here or call 800.ACS.2345.