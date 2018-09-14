Friday, September 14 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Help Pick Up Pace of Heart Disease Research at Heart and Stroke Walk

By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | September 14, 2018 | 12:12 p.m.

The American Heart Association (AHA) will host the 2018 Santa Barbara Heart and Stroke Walk, Sept. 29, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Festivities, registration and a Health Expo begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Individuals and teams can register online at SBHeartWalk.com.

The local event is among 300 Heart Walks held in communities across the nation. Nearly 1 million people walk each year for a singular mission, to cure heart disease and stroke.

The walks have been instrumental in innovative breakthroughs over the last 25 years. Since the inception of the Heart Walk, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have plummeted by 45 percent.

Each walker and donation has helped to transform health statistics into lives saved, but there is more work to be done, the Heart Association says.

Chair of this year’s Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/Run is Brae Grensky, a banking services manager with Rabobank;  emcees are KEYT-TV’s Joe Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens.

“The Heart Walk is still focused on its initial assignment, funding groundbreaking research through the passion of walking together to change lives,” said Grensky.

“I am honored to serve and play a role in the promise of a better future for younger generations to live.”

Donations help create new technologies such as the artificial heart valve, cholesterol drugs, stents, and the mechanical heart pump which helps extend the life of patients.

Each day, about 2,150 Americans die from heart disease from cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer in the United States. Stroke, the No. 5 killer and a leading cause of severe disability, claims the lives of nearly 219,000 each year.

The Heart Walk is open to anyone in the community. The 5K walk/non-competitive run encourages healthy eating habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts.

Before the walk, participants can explore the expo area including the Family Fun Zone, educational and sponsor booths and heart-healthy food and music.

This year’s sponsors include: Arthrex, Union Bank, Bank of the Sierra, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center, Karl Storz, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sansum Clinic, Village Properties, CenCal Health.

Central Coast Home & Health Hospice and Casa Dorinda, Keller Williams Santa Barbara, Rabobank N.A., LinkedIn, Pacifica Graduate Institute and The Californian of Santa Barbara.

Over the past 25 years, the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association have funded $3.4 billion in research.

The AHA is nearing the $5 billion mark as it works to fund ideas to pioneer breakthroughs in the understanding and treatment of heart disease and stroke.

For more, visit SBHeartWalk.com. To learn more or to get involved in the American Heart Association, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, or visit heart.org.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.

 

