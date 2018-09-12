Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 5:17 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Help Restore Damaged Montecito Trails on Public Lands Day

By Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara | September 12, 2018 | 11:25 a.m.

National Public Lands Day is Saturday, Sept. 22, and community members are asked participate in a volunteer workday that will focus on restoring areas of the local trails network damaged last winter by the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow.

Work will be done at San Ysidro, Buena Vista and Cold Springs trails. This is the second trail workday focused on restoration in the areas that were hit so hard this winter.

With these trails restored and others completed by contractors, trail-user organizations and public-agency staff, most of front country trails are getting close to being safe for hiking, biking, equestrian and canines.

The work day is an opportunity to contribute to the efforts necessary to restore and keep local trails open to the public and available to future generations.

There is work for the experienced trail-builder and first-time trail0work volunteers. All tools will be provided, along with instruction and directions.

City of Santa Parks and Recreation, county of Santa Barbara Parks, U.S. Forest Service, Montecito Trail Foundation, and Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers group will all contribute.

To volunteer, visit http://meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Trails-Volunteers or contact Steve Biddle from the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, 805-564-5439 or [email protected]

Volunteer workday details:

8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Meet at Manning Park Area A2, 8-8:15 a.m.
Lunch provided at Manning Park Picnic Area 2, 1-2 p.m.
 
Bring: Water, sunscreen, a snack, gloves bike helmet, eye protection.

Wear: Closed-toed shoes, long pants for protection from poison oak.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.

 

