Help Santa Help Kids in Need: Donate New Toys to CHiPs for Kids

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites community members to support its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any Central Coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, Dec. 1-13.

With the holiday season upon us, the CHP wants to do its part to ensure all children in the community have a 2018 to remember. Toys that are donated will be delivered to local families in need.

“We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Jonathan Gutierrez, public information officer. “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”

Drop off locations for toys are:

Santa Barbara CHP Office: 6465 Calle Real, Goleta

Golden 1 Credit Union: 5676 Calle Real, Goleta

Cal Trans: 3999 State St., Santa Barbara

Walgreens: 5900 Calle Real, Goleta

Rite Aid: 199 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta

— Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.