You Can Help Save a PBJ Mitchell Bomber from the Airplane Graveyard

Volunteers at the Commemorative Air Force-Southern California Wing in Camarillo have been working to restore a PBJ-1J Mitchell Bomber B-25. They recently were joined by a highly motivated group of Santa Barbara City College students in raising money to make the historic warplane ready for flight.

“We want to restore this plane in honor of VMB611, also called Sarles Raiders after their commander, George Sarles,” said Marc Russell, restoration team leader. “We want to recognize this incredible group for the valor and patriotism.”

This PBJ, which is the last of more than 800 planes that were delivered to the Marines in 1943, was used to fly more than 500 bombing missions in the Solomon and Philippine Islands during World War II.

The SBCC team of eight marketing and public relations students is using both conventional and social media channels to reach history buffs who want to donate to this important initiative. The students are passionate about their challenge, and ardently want the PBJ to be restored for history and for all the brave pilots who flew the warplanes in the Pacific theatre.

Click here to make an online donation to support the PBJ and the Commemorative Air Force-Southern California Wing. As of Sunday, the campaign has raised $1,130 of its $2,000 goal. The campaign ends Nov. 30.

All donations are tax deductible.

The all-volunteer Commemorative Air Force-Southern California Wing is located at Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive.

The nonprofit organization’s World War II Aviation Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Adult donations are $10, students (10-18) are $5, children (6-10) are $3, and children under 6 and current military members are free.

— Emma Stroebaek​ is a Santa Barbara City College student and member of the Magic Marketers team.