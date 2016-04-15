Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:19 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public’s Help Sought in Finding Vehicle-Theft Suspect Who Fled From Santa Barbara Deputies

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 15, 2016 | 12:24 p.m.
Lev Daniel Zurita Click to view larger
Lev Daniel Zurita

Investigators were searching Friday for a Santa Barbara man who is suspected of vehicle theft, and also allegedly cut off an electronic-monitoring device, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a domestic-disturbance call at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday on the east side of the Vons supermarket in the Turnpike Shopping Center near Goleta, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

When they arrived, they found Lev Daniel Zurita, 24, and Melany Perez, 24, of Oxnard engaged in an altercation, Hoover said.

“The couple appeared to be arguing over a moped, which deputies discovered was recently stolen out of the city of Santa Barbara,” Hoover said. “When deputies attempted to contact Zurita, he fled southbound on foot down Turnpike Road and across Hollister Avenue.”

Zurita then jumped a brick wall into the backyard of a home on the 200 block of Rosemead Street.

Perez also fled, Hoover said, but was quickly arrested in front of San Marcos High School.

Deputies, assisted by UCSB police as well as a K-9 unit and a county helicopter, established a perimeter around the Rosemead residence, and notified neighbors with a reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system to shelter in place, Hoover said.

“Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Zurita was on probation, and had a GPS monitoring device, which was tracked to a residence in the 700 block of Quarantina Street in Santa Barbara,” Hoover said. “Deputies responded to the residence and discovered the GPS device had been cut off.”

Melany Perez Click to view larger
Melany Perez

Zurita eluded capture, and authorities were asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He is wanted for theft of a vehicle and resisting/obstructing/delaying a peace officer during the course of an investigation, Hoover said.

Anyone with on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but rather call 9-1-1. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Perez was booked into County Jail on charges of possessing stolen property and possessing a switchblade knife, Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 