Help Sought in Finding Missing Dog in Santa Barbara Harbor Area

Some Santa Barbara harbor residents are asking for help in locating their dog, which ran off earlier this week at Leadbetter Beach across from Santa Barbara City College.

Bille, a 3-year-old female blue Weimaraner, disappeared Monday night, according to her owner, Carlos Torreblanca.

“Neither my wife nor I have slept, we need to find her,” Torreblanca told Noozhawk.

Bille was last seen in the Shoreline Park area on Tuesday, he said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Carlos at 415.521.4450 or Anda at 415.724.1445.

