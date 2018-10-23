Help Sought in Finding Person Who Dumped Sick Horse in Santa Maria

When its health improves, Bay thoroughbred mare will be available for adoption

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for abandoning a sick horse in Santa Maria.

On Oct. 18, Animal Services received a call of a sick horse dumped in the 6000 block of Dominion Road.

When Animal Control officers arrived, they were led to a Bay thoroughbred mare, about 16 hands tall, very thin, with open abscesses on her neck, swelling on her abdomen and chest, and a few abrasions on her back.

The mare was transported to an equine veterinary hospital for care; her prognosis at this time is guarded.

Community members watched as the horse was unloaded from the trailer and the driver quickly fled.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has received photos of the vehicle and trailer used when the horse was dumped but the license plate was not legible.

The vehicle appears to be a tan-colored Suburban and the trailer appears to be a brown and white, two-horse, bumper pull trailer.

The county is seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for abandoning the horse. Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information that may assist with the investigation, is urged to contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 805-934-6119 ext. 6.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services takes animal abuse seriously. Abandonment is illegal and punishable by California Penal Code 597s.

Santa Barbara County is an animal friendly community and there are many resources available to animal owners who feel they can no longer provide care for their animals.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is committed to the welfare of all animal species in Santa Barbara County. Donations to help with the care of this horse and other abandoned animals can be made at www.sbcanimalservices.org.

Once medically cleared, the abandoned mare will be searching for a new pasture. Individuals interested in meeting her once cleared should email to [email protected]

— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.