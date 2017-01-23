Elderly Woman Reported Missing From Lompoc Found Safe

An 89-year-old woman who recently relocated to northern Santa Barbara County from the Palm Springs area and was reported missing Sunday has been found safe, authorities said Tuesday.

Evelyn Hines drove away from her daughter’s residence to run errands, but never returned, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Hines was found uninjured at her former residential community in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Hines’ daughter reported the woman missing at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Hines was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. leaving her daughter’s residence on T Street in Lompoc, driving a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with a license plate number of 5PRX901, Hoover added.

Hines had just moved to Solvang on Sunday from the Palm Springs area and was staying at a hotel while in the process of purchasing a home.

“Her family is especially concerned because she is unfamiliar with the area and does not have a cell phone,” Hoover said when the county put out a call for the public's help locating the missing woman.

The county released a description Monday and asked anyone with information to contact the county dispatch center.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.