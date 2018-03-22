Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:42 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Help Sought to Identify Burglary Suspects

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | February 14, 2018 | 3:01 p.m.
Burglary suspects, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports. Click to view larger
Burglary suspects, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

In the early morning hours of Feb. 11, three suspects made their way up a flight of stairs to a second story apartment in the 800 block of Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports.

One resident of this apartment had left earlier in the evening to attend a party at a neighbor’s home. The front door was left unlocked and several other roommates were at home sleeping in their rooms, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 3:45 a.m., the female resident returned home with a group of friends. As she entered her apartment, she saw three men in her living room that she did not recognize. Alarmed by the strangers, the resident began to yell at the unknown suspects to get out of her house, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At one point the resident grabbed hold of one of the suspects; however, he broke free of her grasp and ran down the stairs. While fleeing down the stairs, that suspect was confronted by several of the resident’s friends. After a brief struggle, the suspect was able to get away,the Sheriff’s Office said.

While the first suspect was struggling on the stairs, the resident confronted another suspect in her apartment who was standing near an open sliding glass door. He too fled and escaped off a balcony to an open courtyard, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The female victim descried the three male suspects as black males, dressed in all black clothing, wearing hoodies and sneakers, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff's Office reports that she described one of the males as being 6 feet tall with a short buzz cut and wearing a black hoodie, and described another male as 5 feet 10 inches tall with hair shaved on the side, longer on top with bleached tips.

All three suspect were seen on the apartment complex surveillance cameras.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about this crime, or who can help identify the suspects, to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, 681-4179; or contact the Sheriff’s anonymous tip line, 681-4171, or visit http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds the community that the best deterrent against burglary and theft is to securely lock your residence, including all windows and doors.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
