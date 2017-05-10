Help Special Needs Kids Have Best Beach Day Ever

The Best Day Foundation is a volunteer group that helps children with special needs build confidence and self-esteem through safe, fun, adventure activities at the beach.

The organization is hosting events at Santa Barbara's Leadbetter Beach, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 and Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.

Best Day is seeking high school students and adults to assist kids and young adults, ages 4-24, with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, blindness, cancer, and other physical and developmental challenges to simply enjoy a day at the beach.

“Volunteers are not necessarily required to have any special skill set or experience,” said Jen Gamez-Sparrow, a registered nurse and co-chair of the Santa Barbara events.

“We consistently hear from our volunteers how rewarding this experience is, to make a difference in the lives of kids who continuously struggle with things that many of us take for granted," she said.

"These kids rarely get to enjoy a day surfing, body boarding, kayaking or simply building sand castles, while their parents can sit back and watch,” Gamez-Sparrow said

The Best Day Foundation offers volunteer positions both in and out of the water, and while some require special skills, others simply require an open mind and the desire to have fun.

Beach activities include tandem surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, body boarding, kayaking, outrigger canoeing, and other beach-based fun.

One of the most popular opportunities is becoming a beach buddy, where volunteers are paired with kids to help them make the most of their day. Help is also needed with set-up, registration, food service, and event support.

In the last six years, Best Day has hosted more than 100 events serving more than 3,000 children. To learn more or register to volunteer or participate, visit https://bestdayfoundation.org or contact [email protected].

— Ann Pieramici for Best Day Foundation.