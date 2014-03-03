Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Help Spread the Word to End the R-Word by Joining Santa Barbara Pledge Drive

By Michelle Duke for Special Olympics Santa Barbara | March 3, 2014 | 10:54 a.m.

Wednesday will mark the sixth annual “Spread the Word to End the Word” day of community awareness promoted by Special Olympics and Best Buddies International.

The campaign, created by youth worldwide, engages students, schools, organizations and the community to learn about the dehumanizing and hurtful effects of the word “retard(ed)” when used in conversation and to help encourage everyone to start using the new R-word, “Respect!"

This is the sixth year that Special Olympics Santa Barbara has led the movement locally. This year they are teaming up with the Special Olympics Club at Dos Pueblos High School, Best Buddies at UCSB, the Santa Barbara Youth Council, Easy Lift Transportation, New Directions, PathPoint Inc., the Alpha Resource Center and the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

A downtown Pledge Drive to stop the use of the R-Word will take place at City Hall near De la Guerra Plaza from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Special Olympics Santa Barbara, Easy Lift Transportation, the Alpha Resource Center, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and PathPoint will be asking the community to sign the pledge.

Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort will be providing cookies for those who make the pledge, and Special Olympics Santa Barbara will be giving away goodies and merchandise.

Youth groups around town will host tables in order to gather pledges from students and peers. Dos Pueblos High School students will be leading the R-Word campaign during their lunch hours. Best Buddies at UCSB will be advocating the importance of ending the R-Word to students, faculty and staff at UCSB.

Pledge to stop using the R-word by clicking here.

— Michelle Duke is the special events manager for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 