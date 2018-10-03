Help Spruce Up Santa Barbara at 15th Annual Community Clean-Up Day

Hundreds of volunteers will be working together for Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 15th Annual Community Clean-Up Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 13, to transform Santa Barbara neighborhoods on the east and west sides of the city.

Volunteers will be assigned to a variety of projects including litter pick-up, graffiti removal, and creek clean-up. Students can earn community service hours. Individuals, families and groups wishing to participate can sign-up on the day of the event.



Meeting locations are:

East Side: Corner of Quarantina and Canon Perdido streets, 800 Block of N. Quarantina Street.



West Side: Parque de los Ninos, 500 Block of Wentworth Avenue.



Support is provided by MarBorg Industries, Tri-County Produce, New Life Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – Santa Barbara Stake, and Los Prietos Boys Camp.

To download and share the event flyer in English and Spanish, go to https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=215171.

For more information, visit www.LookingGoodSB.com.

— Bryan Latchford for city of Santa Barbara.