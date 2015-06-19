Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
Help Unlimited Celebrating 40 Years of Providing Home Care in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

By Leeana McNeilley for Help Unlimited | June 19, 2015 | 12:22 p.m.

Help Unlimited is having a milestone birthday, celebrating 40 years of providing exceptional home care in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Jack and Gayle Bertsch started Help Unlimited in the summer of 1975, working from their home in Ojai to help people find “whatever they need, whenever they need it.”

It quickly became apparent that the overwhelming need in the communities they served was for aides to come into peoples’ homes to assist them with their daily living needs.

Since that early genesis, Help Unlimited has grown though the years to become the most exceptional and well-respected provider of home care in the 2 counties we serve. Help Unlimited has been a leader in setting the standard of care for the Home Care industry by requiring the highest standards of training and professionalism for our direct care staff. Help Unlimited has consistently gone far beyond not just what we need to do to meet our clients’ needs, but to exceed their expectations.

In the quest to provide the best possible outcomes for our clients, Help Unlimited started their sister organization, Help Unlimited Home Health Care, in 1992. Help Unlimited Home Health is able to provide a higher level of skilled, licensed care with nurses and physical therapists. The creation of the Home Health branch enabled us to provide the full continuum of services to fully meet the needs of our clients.

Help Unlimited in Santa Barbara has grown to employ over 120 direct care staff. We are proud of our caregivers and the service they provide. Our staff is the cream of the crop and it shows in the care and compassion they bring to their clients. Our caregivers are our “secret sauce,” and just one of the many ingredients that set us apart from other providers of care.

Leeana McNeilley is the director of Home Care Services for Santa Barbara. She has been with Help Unlimited for over 25 years, spearheading the never ending quest to provide even more exceptional service to our clients. The Santa Barbara office staff consists of June Davila, who has been with Help Unlimited for eight years in the capacity of client liaison and care supervisor. Davila brings an amazing energy and attitude to her position and inspires us all to do better. Marcy Bruce, our care coordinator extraordinaire, and Cora Patton, our on-call coordinator, are the engines that drive the care schedules. The team is rounded out by our receptionist, Carmen Perez Lopez, our “can do” gal, and Francis Avila, our human resources guru.

Help Unlimited is committed to maintaining our forward looking and innovative approach to providing care. And we are looking ahead to the next 40 years and beyond, always implementing new and better ways to serve our clients. There are some exciting changes coming in the next few weeks and months. Stay tuned as the agency you have grown to trust continues to grow and get even better.

— Leeana McNeilley represents Help Unlimited.

