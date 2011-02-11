Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Help Unlimited HomeCare Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Quality

It is named Agency of the Month by the Home Health Quality Improvement National Campaign

By Diane Dalton, Help Unlimited HomeCare | February 11, 2011 | 5:54 p.m.

It is the goal of most everyone who has been in the hospital to be able to rehabilitate enough to go home and rest in an environment that is familiar and comfortable. They dream of the day when the doctor comes in to say that they will be able to go home soon. Recent statistics show that more than one in four home health patient episodes will result in re-hospitalization of the patient.

It has been the goal of the Home Health Quality Improvement National Campaign to assist and recognize home health care agencies who go the extra mile in helping patients have a comfortable transition once at home. Every month this campaign recognizes companies who are ‘examples of excellence.”

This month, HHQI has recognized Help Unlimited HomeCare of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as its Agency of the Month.

Locally owned and operated home health care company, Help Unlimited Home Care s being recognized by the HHQI National Campaign for providing high-quality care to its patients. The HHQI National Campaign seeks to unite the home-care community under the shared vision of reducing avoidable hospitalizations to improve patient quality care.

This campaign provided home care agencies with monthly best practice packages that included educational tools and resources that were used to assist agencies in reducing avoidable hospitalizations. There are many puzzle pieces that are interconnected and contingent upon a patient’s successful transition back home. These pieces include implementing risk assessments, emergency care plans, fall prevention programs, tele-health, improving medication management and physician communication.

“Our philosophy is that the patient comes first,” said Diane Dalton, director of patient care services at Help Unlimited HomeCare. “It is an honor to be nationally recognized. ... We believe that every employee at Help Unlimited Home Care shares this award with us. When patients are well educated and monitored by clinicians for potential risks, they are more likely to remain safe at home and out of the hospital.

“Our goal is to continue to improve our patient care in spite of our current, outstanding statistics in order to better serve our patients in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.”

Help Unlimited HomeCare has provided high quality care to their patients for more than 20 years in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Help Unlimited HomeCare understands the need for high-quality, comprehensive care in their patients’ homes. Help Unlimited HomeCare contracts with most insurance companies.

— Diane Dalton is director of patient care services for Help Unlimited HomeCare.

 
