Help Unlimited Partners with Honor Care Network

Help Unlimited, a locally owned and operated home care agency, and Honor, founder of the national network of home care agencies committed to improving the standards of home care called the Honor Care Network, have announced a new partnership.

For some 40 years, Help Unlimited has been serving the Santa Barbara community of caregivers and older adults.

By joining the partnership, Help Unlimited will have access to new resources and technology to provide enhanced care experiences for its clients while maintaining its direct, personal relationship with Santa Barbara County families.

"We've seen an uptick in demand for in-home care driven by an aging population, needed support for dementia care as well as older adults wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible," said Gayle Bertsch, owner and founder of Help Unlimited.

"We knew we needed to take an innovative approach to make our overall operations more efficient to service more clients, while maintaining the excellent quality of care we're known for. Partnering with Honor will allow us to positively impact and care for even more families in our community," she said.

California's population will grow over the next 20 years and seniors make up the fastest growing segment. By 2060, the Santa Barbara County population aged 65 and over is projected to grow over 100 percent compared to 28 percent growth across all age brackets.

The Honor Care Network gives Help Unlimited access to more caregivers, new technology, and a complete support operations. Honor handles all caregiver recruiting, wage and hour, and industry compliance for its partners.

The technology platform helps Help Unlimited schedule care more easily and have greater visibility into care. By reducing the day-to-day, back-office challenges of running an agency, Help Unlimited can focus on growing its business, supporting its clients, and delivering the best care experience.

"The Honor Care Network is committed to the community of aging adults, caregivers, and local home care agencies," said Nita Sommers, president of Honor.

"We know that the best way to care for older adults at scale and improve jobs for professional caregivers in Santa Barbara is to partner with and support a local agency,” she said.

“Through this unique partnership with Help Unlimited, a forward-thinking agency with deep relationships in the community, more aging adults will be able to receive high quality care so they can remain comfortably and safely in their own homes," she said.

For more visit HelpUnlimited.com or call 805-962-4646m or visit joinhonor.com.

— Leeana McNeilley for Help Unlimited.