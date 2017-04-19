Eco Friendly Cleaners Unites with Glendon to Help Halt Suicides

Santa Barbara-based Eco Friendly Cleaners and the nonprofit group The Glendon Association are teaming up in April and May to raise funding and awareness for the critical issue of suicide prevention.

Eco Friendly Cleaners is donating 10 percent of sales from its services to The Glendon Association to support the nonprofit's life-saving work in the community.

As part of the eight-week campaign and in celebration of Earth Day, Eco Friendly Cleaners will host a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at its downtown store, 127 W. Canon Perdido St.

There will be live music by local musician Luminesse Lee, and appetizers and wine donated by Barbareño.

Glendon’s mission is to save lives by addressing the public-health issues of suicide and violence. Glendon has been at the forefront of responses to many local critical and traumatic events.

“We chose to partner with The Glendon Association because of their powerful work in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla Vista and other places in our county,” said Samantha Journey, an owner of Eco Friendly, along with her husband Greg.

“Glendon not only focuses on the trauma of loss, but also provides critical resources to prevent suicide, and empowers people to thrive in their relationships and in the community after seeking help," she said.

"We felt that our company focus on protecting the planet by caring for the environment complemented The Glendon Foundation’s charter to protect the lives of people in crisis. We wanted to find a meaningful way to help,” Journey said.

Suicide and depression have impacted Journey and her family personally; she lost her uncle to suicide.

“I know our family changed that day forever. I would never want anyone to go through what my mom went through when she lost her brother," she said.

"This fundraising campaign is to honor his memory and create resources to help people struggling with regaining mental wellness,” she said.

To learn more about the reception, contact Journey, 884 8744, [email protected]; or Jina Carvalho, 452-6457, [email protected]

For more information about Eco Friendly Cleaners, visit ecofriendlysb.com. Learn about The Glendon Association at www.glendon.org.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner for Nuvigreen Productions.