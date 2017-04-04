Help Wanted: Adult Literacy Tutors

Creative, compassionate adults are needed to tutor learners in the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s free Adult Literacy Program. Volunteer tutors help local adults study basic skills, improve work readiness, prepare for the citizenship exam, read to children, and boost educational goals.

The Library System will offer a nine-hour training course for new tutors in April. The two-day workshop will take place 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. Both sessions are required.

Training is free of charge and meets in the Adult Literacy Center on the main level of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Trained tutors work once or twice a week with another adult, providing assistance with reading, writing, test preparation, English language skills, citizenship and more. Volunteers must be able to make a six-month commitment to tutoring after completing the training course.

Preregistration is requested; call 564-5619 or contact [email protected] to register.



The Adult Literacy Program has helped thousands of local adults since 1987.

Volunteers provided more than 7,000 hours of instruction in the past year, helping other community members read more confidently, prepare to return to school, be able to read to their children and help them with homework, and prepare for better careers.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg for Santa Barbara Public Library System.