Help Wanted: Kid Reporter to Cover Local Fair Events

By Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark | April 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair are all about incredible eats, rip-roaring rides, and fantastic fun, so who better to represent the events to the community than a kid?

The Santa Maria Fairpark is looking for outgoing, enthusiastic youngsters age 12 and younger to be the next kid reporter.

The kid reporter will get a sneak peek at the rides, the food, and the fun before anyone else. He or she will use that experience to star in Fairpark social media videos and report to the community about what’s in store at this year’s events.

The kid reporter also will get an unlimited-ride wristband, and a family four-pack of admission tickets to the events he or she represents.

Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said he’s looking forward to seeing the talent the community holds, and the creative ways prospective kid reporters express their enthusiasm for the events.

“The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair are all about youth in the community — from the livestock events to the rides and entertainment, so having a young person represent the events just fits,” he said.

Submit entry videos or video links to [email protected] by April 21.

Visit http://www.santamariafairpark.com/p/getinvolved/394 for full details on how to enter.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 12-16. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.

 
