Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Keeping the ‘Happy’ in Holidays for Families, Caregivers of Those with Dementia

By Carie Salas for the Alzheimer's Association | November 13, 2013 | 10:43 a.m.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holiday season is upon us. While for many families the holidays bring celebrations, sharing and laughter, dementia caregivers may be asking themselves what to do if their loved one no longer understands the concept of the holidays.

Feelings of being overwhelmed and frustrated is common among family members of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, especially during the holiday season.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2013 Facts and Figures Report, there are over 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s today. If you are a caregiver, realize that it is normal to feel frustrated and angry before, during and after the holidays. However, making a few modifications to the holidays can make them go rather effortlessly.

» Adjust family expectations. It is important to know the stages of Alzheimer’s and where your loved one fits into the broader picture. When the family learns about the stages of the disease, it makes for easier interaction. The main caregiver can help educate other relatives by sending an email or quick note before the holiday. Doing so can prepare the family members on how the person with Alzheimer’s is faring, giving them a chance to adapt their own behavior.

For instance, in the moderate stage, a family member can subtly remind their loved one of their name by saying, “ Hi, Mom. It’s your oldest son, William.”

In her book Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias: The Caregivers Complete Survival Guide, Nataly Rubenstein recognizes that although for families dealing with dementia the holidays may not be as they used to be in the past, they can still be just as enjoyable if the family is prepared for what to expect.

Not only adjusting your family’s expectations, but preparing the person with Alzheimer’s can also help with the stress and anxiety level of the caregiver. Talk to your loved one about the people who will be coming for a visit and include photographs of them. Play familiar holiday music. Your loved one may feel comfort in singing traditional holiday songs. During the family festivities, designate a “quiet” room to use as a retreat if you witness the person with Alzheimer’s becoming agitated or withdrawn, and have someone stay with them so that they don’t feel left out.

» Letting go of some family traditions can be helpful. Caregivers endure a lot of stress, especially during the holiday season. They may feel overwhelmed with the expectations of maintaining holiday traditions on top of caring for the person with Alzheimer’s. As a caregiver, it may be helpful to give some responsibility to other family relatives.

Hold a family meeting to consider dividing some of the caregiver’s regular tasks. Letting the family know what type of challenges the caregiver is facing can be an eye opener. Dividing up tasks can help in relieving some of the caregiver's stress and anxiety during the holiday time. Figuring out what the priorities are during the holiday season can make giving up some traditions a little bit easier.

Don’t be afraid to say no to activities you feel are unnecessary. If your loved one has evening confusion, better known as sundowning, it may be best to change a holiday dinner into a holiday brunch or luncheon.

According to Lindsay Brennan, "Caregivers may feel overwhelmed maintaining holiday traditions while caring for their loved one, and they also hesitate to invite family and friends over to share the holiday for fear they will be uncomfortable with behavior changes in the family member.” Brennan manages the 24/7 Helpline for Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

» Lastly, enjoy what you have today. Try not to let little things bring you down. While going through the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, we tend to worry about many things that aren’t necessarily essential, and worrying wastes too much energy. Look at the big picture and appreciate the time that you have with your loved one. Taking time out for yourself as a caregiver can help with stress and anxiety. Going for a walk, meditating, practicing deep breathing, or going to the gym are very useful tools.

In conclusion, I leave you with this quote from Rubenstein: “When you know what to realistically expect, the time you spend with your loved ones this holiday season will be greatly enhanced. And remember, don't push yourself too far or beat yourself up for not living up to how things used to be. If you remain positive and adaptable, I promise this season can still be full of celebrations to cherish.”

 — Carie Salas is an intern for the Alzheimer's Association-California Central Chapter.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 