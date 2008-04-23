Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:53 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Helping Souls, One Sole at a Time

Kick off your shoes on Barefoot Sunday and help a child in need.

By Wayne Elsey | April 23, 2008 | 2:43 a.m.

Soles4Souls is asking churches to join in its National Barefoot Sunday Campaign on June 1 to help the more than 300 million children around the world living barefoot.

Barefoot Sunday is a great opportunity to encourage your congregation to take off their shoes and walk out of services — barefoot. Your organization’s leadership would invite members to leave their shoes on the altar in order to demonstrate God’s love to hurting people across the world with the simple gift of shoes.

The process is simple; however, the message from the service will have lasting effects. Please follow these five easy steps:

Click here to contact a Soles4Souls representative to register your event.

• After receiving your church information, a representative will send collection and marketing materials for your event.

• We encourage you to advertise in your bulletin or newsletter for three weeks before Barefoot Sunday on June 1. That way, everyone can clean out their closets!

• Box the shoes and ship them to the closest warehouse.

This event not only will leave a mark on the hearts of the entire congregation, but it also will help the nonprofit Soles4Souls continue its mission of "Changing the World One Pair at a Time."

Wayne Elsey is the founder of Soles4Souls.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 