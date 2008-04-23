Helping Souls, One Sole at a Time

Kick off your shoes on Barefoot Sunday and help a child in need.

Soles4Souls is asking churches to join in its National Barefoot Sunday Campaign on June 1 to help the more than 300 million children around the world living barefoot.

Barefoot Sunday is a great opportunity to encourage your congregation to take off their shoes and walk out of services — barefoot. Your organization’s leadership would invite members to leave their shoes on the altar in order to demonstrate God’s love to hurting people across the world with the simple gift of shoes.

The process is simple; however, the message from the service will have lasting effects. Please follow these five easy steps:

• Click here to contact a Soles4Souls representative to register your event.

• After receiving your church information, a representative will send collection and marketing materials for your event.

• We encourage you to advertise in your bulletin or newsletter for three weeks before Barefoot Sunday on June 1. That way, everyone can clean out their closets!

• Box the shoes and ship them to the closest warehouse.

This event not only will leave a mark on the hearts of the entire congregation, but it also will help the nonprofit Soles4Souls continue its mission of "Changing the World One Pair at a Time."

Wayne Elsey is the founder of Soles4Souls.