Helping to Count Birds, Young Observers Find the Joy in Winging It

Santa Barbara Audubon Society expands its nest with fourth annual program to nurture next generation of bird watchers

Families flocked to Goleta’s Lake Los Carneros Park on Saturday to count birds for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s fourth “Winter Bird Count 4 Kids: Introducing Young People to the Fun of Birdwatching.” Small groups led by experienced birders walked the park’s trail, documenting bird species they identified.

Children and their parents use binoculars to keep their eyes on the sky, and the birds that were flying about during the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s fourth winter bird count for kids on Saturday at Goleta’s Lake Los Carneros Park.

A great blue heron perches on a tree stump while looking for a meal Saturday morning at Goleta’s Lake Los Carneros Park.

Gabriele Drozdowski and Max, a great horned owl who lives at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, attended the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s fourth winter bird count in Goleta on Saturday. Max and Drozdowski make regular educational appearances as part of Drozdowski’s Eyes in the Sky program.

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 21, 2018 | 7:55 p.m.

The great blue heron perched itself on a tree limb before the long-legged predatory bird began flying over Goleta’s Lake Los Carneros Park on Saturday morning.

A red-tailed hawk soared overhead a few hundred yards away.

“I’m excited to see birds,” said Elsie Sneddon, a 9-year-old student at Peabody Charter School.

With her eyes peeled to the sky, the first-time birdwatcher was able to spot a handful of winged-animals within 15 minutes.

“I saw some in that branch over there,” she said while pointing to an enormous eucalyptus tree.

More than 80 young explorers and their adult companions gathered Saturday morning to see who’s flying around in the winter and help count birds for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s fourth event geared towards kids.

The children learned how to use binoculars, and small groups led by experienced birders embarked on the park’s trail to document bird species.

“The first time you look through a scope, your life changes,” said Dolores Pollock, president of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

The event aims to open children’s eyes to the wonders of birds in their backyard, nature and conservation, she said.

For a generation of youngsters that may favor a smartphone over binoculars, it’s not hard to get kids excited about nature if you’re able to get them outside in the first place.

“Our goal is to get kids outdoors,” Pollock said. “We want them to walk around the lake to see what’s here and to enjoy it.”

The children’s faces lit up with curiosity as they observed house finches and Anna’s hummingbirds diving through the sky.

Some of the birds commonly seen during winter at the lake adjacent to Rancho La Patera & Stow House are acorn woodpeckers, American kestrel, California towhee, the western gull and the white-tailed kite.

Turkey vultures, the American coot, the American crow, mallard ducks, ruddy ducks, red-winged blackbirdx, black-crowned night herons, California scrub jays, great blue herons, double-crested cormorants, cliff swallows and the black phoebe are also often spotted.

“It’s a good time of the year to see the birds,” Pollock said. “We keep a record of what people see.”

Pollock said the City of Goleta provided a $1,200 grant to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts, with some money supplying T-shirts for children at Saturday’s free event.

Inspiring a group of beginner birders is more than keeping a hobby alive.

“We are a birding society — and an environmental organization through birds, and we want to protect birds homes and their habit,” said Pollock, an educator and the retired head of Marymount of Santa Barbara. “We want to get the next generation interested and make sure they want to protect the environment.”

Gabriele Drozdowski, founder of Eyes in the Sky, an educational program that brings a great horned owl named Max and other birds to local events and schools, provided an up-close look at the 20-year-old nocturnal creature.

She said Max, raised by humans after it was orphaned as a nestling in 1998, had become imprinted and could not be released into the wild.

“He fell out of a nest when he was young,” Drozdowski said. “He grew up thinking humans are his parents.”

She said Max has participated in more than 1,000 educational appearances around Santa Barbara.

He has become a dedicated foster-parent for other orphaned owlets since his instincts remain, Drozdowski said.

The bird has raised 76 owlets for release back into the wild, and his home is the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“We like to greet the kids,” Drozdowski said.

