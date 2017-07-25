Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Helping Veterans Drives Elks’ Classic Car Show

By Teri Conrad for Santa Barbara Elk’s Lodge No. 613 | July 25, 2017 | 1:01 p.m.

Santa Barbara Elk’s Lodge No. 613 will hold its annual Groovin in the Grove Classic Car & Vintage Trailer Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 29 at 150 North Kellogg Ave., Santa Barbara.

“We have chosen our local veterans to benefit from this year’s event," said Ed Martin, the lodge's executive director. “The event will be open to the public and admission is free.

"We have planned something for both adults and children, including a live, local favorite’s band Ernie and the Emperors, who will be performing classic rock and roll music from the same era as the vehicles.

"There will be a children’s play area with a bounce house, raffles, food, and we hope the general public will come out and support this year’s show and our local veterans,” Martin said.

More than 130 classic cars and 20 vintage travel trailers will open their doors for public viewing. Special-interest vehicles also will be there, including classic boats, motorcycles, vintage military vehicles, and a Hughes helicopter used in the Vietnam War.

Awards for this year’s winning entrants include $2,000 in prize money to the winning vehicles, and the owner of the Best of Show will win $500.

Nine other vehicles will be awarded $150 each, winning categories such as Best Stock, Exalted Ruler’s Choice, Best Modified, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best Truck, Best Tri 5’s, Best Custom, and Roots of Rodding.

Car enthusiasts who wish to enter a vehicle can visit www.groovininthegrove.org or call Steve Cousins, 452-0376. Last day entrants must arrive between 7-9 a.m. to participate.

For more information on Ernie and the Emperors, visit www.brianfaithband.blogspot.com.

— Teri Conrad for Santa Barbara Elk’s Lodge No. 613.

 
