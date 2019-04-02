Helping Youth Find Employment is Job. 1 For Santa Barbara County Workforce Week

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, in collaboration with local youth and city leaders, government agencies, private organizations and local businesses, has launched the Santa Barbara County’s Workforce Week, Lompoc Valley 2019 Initiative.

The initiative consists of a series of workforce events happening the week of April 22 in Lompoc. The 2019 event is being rotated from Santa Maria to Lompoc. Events include:



» The Get Job-Ready Workshop, 4-6 p.m. April 23 at Dick DeWees Community Center. This is in preparation for the Lompoc Job Fair and will help job-seekers (of all ages) create a 30-second “elevator pitch.” Register at https://2019lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.



» Lompoc Valley Job and Resource Fair, 1:30-4 p.m. April 24 at Dick DeWees Community Center. Exhibitors and job seekers are encouraged to register at https://2019lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.



» Young Adult Jobs Summit, 10 a.m. -2:30 p.m. April 27 at Lompoc Boys and Girls Club. Youth and parents can register at https://lompocjobssummit.eventbrite.com.

The third annual Young Adult Jobs Summit (formerly Youth Summit) is created and led by young people. It is an effort to reduce youth violence by providing young adults with the tools needed to find a job and explore long-term career goals.

The conference theme this year is Unlocking Unlimited Possibilities, and will focus on exploring key industry sectors (to identify where the jobs will be in the future) by hosting an employer panel.

A keynote address will be presented by youth speaker and motivator Edward DeJesus.

Employers and business representatives interested in participating on the employer panel can email Luis Servin at [email protected]

The Jobs Summit planning committee includes the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Lompoc Family YMCA, Pathpoint, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Goodwill Industries, Santa Barbara County Education Office, Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division.

Support comes from the Lompoc Unified School District, local youth, community leaders, other government agencies, private organizations and local businesses.

The Lompoc Job Fair planning committee includes: the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership, the Workforce Resource Centers, Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, county Office of Education, Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services, PathPoint.

— Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.