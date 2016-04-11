Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:26 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Henry Dawson a Leader on Cate Campus, School’s Womble Award Winner

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 11, 2016 | 1:09 p.m.

Henry Dawson is a fierce competitor on the football and lacrosse fields for Cate School. Off the field, he's all about helping his fellow students and people in the community

Henry Dawson, Womble Award winner from Cate School. Click to view larger
Dawson on Monday was honored as Cate's winner of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

"Henry is one of the best candidates we've had for the Womble Award in a long time," said Cate athletic director Wade Ransom during the award presentation at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. "Academically, he's one of our top students in the junior class, which is amazing considering how many leadership positions he has one our campus."

Dawson helps students as a tutor in Spanish lab, is the junior class residential life representative, a member of student government, a leader of the Los Niños public service trip to Mexico and serves as co-head of the young men's forum. He worked as a student athletic trainee during the winter sports season.

He's a standout defensive player on the football and lacrosse teams.

On the field, he's as aggressive and fierce of a competitor you can possibly be," Ranson said. "Off the field, he's an extremely compassionate young man. He's the type of young adult that works to make sure all the students around are well taken care of. He certainly embodies the ideal of using your personal strengths to help other people."

Henry is the son of Ann and Michael Dawson of Washington D.C.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

