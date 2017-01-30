Henry Farrell Honored as Laguna Blanca’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Henry Farrell has been fortunate enough to play in two CIF-Southern Section finals during his high school athletic career at Laguna Blanca School.

Farrell is a rare five-sport athlete and an outstanding student as well.

On Monday, he was honored as Laguna Blanca’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Farrell runs cross country, plays soccer, tennis, beach volleyball and indoor volleyball for the Owls. He played on the soccer team that reached the CIF finals in 2015 and the indoor volleyball squad that played in the championship match last spring.

Currently, he’s the captain of the soccer team that is ranked No. 1 in its division of the Southern Section.

Even with all the sports he plays, Farrell still achieves high marks in the classroom. He holds a 4.5 GPA carrying a course load that includes Advanced Placement psychology, economics, physics, computer science and English seminar. To fulfill his artistic side, he takes ceramics.

The son of Julie and Mason Farrell has been accepted to Harvard University.

Farrell finished at the top of his class as a junior, won the Laguna Blanca History Scholar Award and the David Elkins Award for outstanding character.

He has a great interest in computer science and has taken courses at UCSB over the summer to enhance his knowledge in the subject.

Additionally, Farrell has been honored as Santa Barbara’s Male Youth Leader of the Year. His other activities on campus include president of Youth for Direct Relief and president of the Entrepreneurship Club.

