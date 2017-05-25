Henry Hancock, Dillan Bennett Earn Beach Volleyball ‘AAA’  Ratings

Beach Volleyball

Santa Barbara High's Henry Hancock earned a beach volleyball triple-A rating before he received his high school diploma.

Hancock, who graduates next month, and partner Dillan Bennett won the California Beach Volleyball Association's Playa del Rey Men’s “AA” Tournament last weekend. The local pair defeated Nicholas Supple and Ryan Aikens in the final, 28-26, rallying from a 24-25 deficit.

The East Beach team knocked off tournament No. 1 seed Rick Brandt and Joseph Woo in the semifinals.

Hancock just completed his indoor season at SBHS, helping the Dons to an undefeated Channel League title and a CIF-SS Division 1 playoff victory. He signed with UCSB.

Bennett is the former girls volleyball coach at Dos Pueblos and the assistant director/beach director of the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club. Four years ago, he combined with John Hancock, Henry’s father, and captured the Santa Cruz Men’s Open to earn a “AAA” rating, the highest amateur ranking for a beach volleyball player.

