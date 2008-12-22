Henry Lee Hinton, 1941-2008

Posted on December 22, 2008 | 10:01 a.m.

Source: Todd Hinton

The Westside, Santa Barbara’s one true neighborhood, has lost its favorite son.

Born July 6, 1941, Henry L. Hinton braved it into that unknowable new dimension early Monday morning, Dec. 15, 2008.

From his arrival five months before Pearl Harbor until his departure this week, the best friend of everyone who ever met him was a one-man open house, the Gandhi of Cheeseburgers.

And it is no wonder: His parents Hank and Lottie Hinton were acknowledged to have raised every kid in a three-block radius of the family hacienda. Growing up in that neighborhood during the war, the post-war, and the wackier-than-you-can-imagine 1950s was an experience those of us other where ensconced could only wish we’d had.

From his first day at Harding School in September1948, to La Cumbre Junior High, to his 1959 graduation from SBHS, to City College and finally emerging from UCSB in June 1971 with a degree in Art, Henry was

destined for greater things…

And a greater thing he did: For thirty years he taught art at Carpinteria Middle School. His zany techniques and jovial defiance of the educational bureaucracy will be remembered by former students and fellow teachers for the next millennium.

The versatile Hinton was also an accomplished painter of the abstract-expressionist school. He did something few non-“big time” artists ever do: He achieved his own unmistakable style.

And on top of it all he engaged in what he liked to call his “sybaritic” life style. He was a shameless patron of all the local eateries and watering holes dating back to the time his father and uncle owned the local restaurants including: The Seven Seas, The Royal Coach and the “Hi” Restaurant in Lompoc.

Henry was predeceased by his Father Hank (1980), Mother Lottie (2000) and wife Linda Bates Hinton (2003). He is survived by his son Todd Hinton and daughter-in-law Diana of Sacramento and his wife of the past year and a half, Millicent Elliott Hinton. Because he had no grandchildren to take up room in his obituary, it can be stated with certainty that Henry would insist that his two German Shepherds, Tiki (d.1971), and Walter (1992-2008) given their just due.

A Celebration of Henry’s life will be held the first Friday of February. For more information please contact the families email at [email protected]