Baseball

Henry Manfredonia, Julio Perez of San Marcos Combine to Blank Buena

Henry Malfredonia threw six shutout innings for San Marcos in a 4-0 win over Buena. (Isaiah Valenzuela photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2019 | 7:56 p.m.

Henry Manfredonia pitched six shutout innings and Julio Perez threw a perfect seventh as San Marcos baseball blanked Buena, 4-0, on Thursday for its sixth straight win.

Manfredonia allowed five hits and struck out five.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Diego Sandoval walked, stole second, was sacrificed to third and scored on a ground out.

In the third, Isaac Villarreal hit a two-run double, scoring Erik Larson and Jack Winterbauer, for a 3-0 lead.

The Royals added a fourth run in the sixth.  After Villarreal reached on an error and back-to-back walks set up a sacrifice fly by Joaquin Sandoval.

"That was plenty of support for Henry who was dominant today on the mound," assistant coach Tony Sandoval said. "His velocity was outstanding and his breaking ball had good bite."

The Royals resume league play on Tuesday at home versus Dos Pueblos.

