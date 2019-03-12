Henry Manfredonia Leads Hit Parade in San Marcos Win Over Cabrillo

Henry Manfredonia collected five singles to lead an 18-hit San Marcos attack in an 18-2 Channel League baseball win over Cabrillo on Tuesday.
The Royals are now 3-3 in league and tied for third place with Dos Pueblos.
San Marcos scored in every inning. It blew the game open with five runs in the fifth.
The offensive firepower was led by Logan Ring, Ian Oakley and Diego Sandoval, all providing RBI hits in the inning.
Brent Hyman took the win for the Royals. He went five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out six and walking zero. Issac Villareal and Dominic Roderick entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the win in relief.
Manfredonia, Josh Swanson, Joaquin Sandoval, and Diego Sandoval all managed multiple hits for San Marcos.