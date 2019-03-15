Henry Manfredonia Strikes Out 10 in San Marcos Loss to Cabrillo, 3-2

Cabrillo scored in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and beat San Marcos, 3-2, in a Channel League baseball game in Lompoc on Friday.
Anthony Lopez's line-out drove in the winning run.
Henry Manfredonia struck out 10 in five innings for San Marcos. He gave up two runs on five hits before being replaced by Ian Oakley.
San Marcos gave Manfredonia a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Diego Sandoval led off with a single, stole second and scored on a hard hit ball by Logan Ring.
The Royals were ahead 2-1 until Cabrillo tied the score in the fifth inning on a triple and a sacrifice fly.
Jack Winterbauer had two hits for San Marcos and Diego Sandoval scored both runs.
The Royals (3-4 in league) are home against Lompoc on Tuesday.