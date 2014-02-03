Henry Schulte: Bridgegate and the Media’s Continuing Double Standard

Isn’t it once again ironic that for years now we’ve been seeking answers about how a Border Patrol agent was murdered using guns shipped to drug cartels in Mexico with our tax dollars and the chief law enforcement agency buried the story? How four men were murdered in Libya over a video that didn’t exist at a critical time of President Barack Obama’s re-election, and years later the truth is unfolding but buried by the press? How the Internal Revenue Service was used as a political tool, which should be considered an enormous crime, and Obama was going to get to the bottom of it but hired a supporter of his to do the investigation, and that, too, is buried?

The National Security Agency has gone on steroids taking spying to an entirely new level, and all we hear is more lip service. And perhaps the biggest lie of 2013 is, “You can keep your health-care plan.”

Then suddenly there are traffic jams in Jersey. My God, how is that possible? This is the biggest story of our time and requires massive investigation — media coverage that not even four dead Americans received — and we’ll get to the bottom of this one for sure.

I personally don’t care if Gov. Chris Christie did it or not. I wouldn’t blame him. Sure, it’s an abuse of power if he did know about it, but nothing like the above items that took lives and/or involved agencies stepping way over their legal bounds. It’s still the principal, however, if Obama were a Republican, can you imagine the outcry over just one of Obama’s numerous scandals and blunders?

But of course, it’s the continued double standard by the majority of our media. Christie is a threat to Democrats and blood has been drawn, and now that’s he’s been wounded they’re going in for the kill just like we’ve seen with so many others. Former Gov. Mike Huckabee is in the gun scope now. I’m not naïve to the evils of politics, but it’s how we are permitting this other branch of government to manipulate the simpler minds of America. It’s why the left hate Fox News. Fox exposes the liberals and smothers them with facts — something they are unable to tolerate.

Fortunately, we have Fox News to balance and provide information not tainted with propaganda. And believe me, I can hear the screams of the “progressives” reading this column wishing they could blow the Fox Channel into the sun. Where’s the tolerance?

We had been promised, among a ton of other things, that this administration was going to be more transparent like no other. If it were any more secret or more full of lies and cover-ups, it would be the Chinese government. And speaking about that, now we’re headed toward an $18 trillion debt, of which $1.3 trillion or 20 percent of it is held by the Chinese.

Those facts alone should be enough to scare the bejesus out of all of us. And we’re raising the debt ceiling again. While campaigning, Obama chastised President George W. Bush for running the debt up to $9 trillion. We are now double that, and just added another $1.1 trillion to keep the country afloat. And we still have the nearly $800 billion that was supposed to have created thousands of shovel-ready jobs, and we haven’t even bought the shovels. When are we going to put the brakes on this financial nightmare?

I was watching a travel channel the other night about these people buying islands. I got to thinking that if I owned an island in Fiji, or just lived in Fiji, I probably wouldn’t give one iota what was happening in America.

Then I asked myself, why do I care so much in the first place? My answer was simple: I’m an American. A proud American. I want this country to be what it was when I was growing up. I want to see the steel factories of yesterday, I want to see labels on clothes and more of our consumer items to say Made in America once again. I want to see where not half the country is on some form of government assistance. I want to see a country where its citizens are proud and want to work again and contribute to society, not wait for their unemployment checks to be extended. I want to see a country where citizens are not scamming the system to get money for a disability that doesn’t exist. I want to see a president who doesn’t bloviate every year about how this is the year he’s going to create those jobs, and how this time he really means it so people can get work. I want to see a country that embraces immigrants but makes them earn their citizenship so they, too, will one day be proud to be called an American instead of an illegal alien. I want to see a country where you stop talking about how you’re going to fix the inner cities instead of just tallying up the body count. And why is it the Department of Justice can sue Arizona for trying to control an out-of-control immigrant invasion, but the president is willing to watch Colorado violate federal law to see what happens with legal pot sales?

Is this too much to ask? Yeah, probably. But at least it’s something to shoot for.

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.