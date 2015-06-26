Henry Schulte: Californiclaus — The State That Keeps on Giving

How nuts does this state have to get before those of sound mind start paying attention and reversing the insane policies and regulations being shoved down our throats?

I’ll be the first to admit I didn’t pay much attention to the cap and trade fiasco that went into effect a couple years ago. I recall at the time it sounded just too complicated, and so I was one of those guilty citizens. Not that there was anything my lonesome could have done. Now we are straddled with another law that limits (caps) the amount of emissions a business can produce and is fined if it goes over its allotted amount and/or it can purchase (be extorted) to purchase someone else’s allotment who didn’t use all there’s up. I think I got it mostly right.

The idea behind California’s one-party system is to put the squeeze play on businesses so eventually they’ll find a way to cut all their emissions. In the meantime, these extortion funds have produced $1 billion a year, monies that are supposed to find ways to cut emissions even more.

But guess what? Gov. Jerry Brown is already discovering gray areas and is using a ton of cash to start his stupid (paying the union buddies) bullet train to nowhere — laying claim that the train will cut down on cars and therefore cut down on emissions and therefore he can use that money.

It’s all hypothetical, and hypothetically I’ll say it now: It won’t work. If you build a train from San Diego or Los Angeles to San Francisco you might have a chance, but Fresno?

So our democratic legislatures pass the biggest budget in California history and are intoxicated on our tax dollars, seeking even more ways to spend it. They never learn and we’ll suffer for it. History will repeat itself.

We already pay an extra 60 cents a gallon on gas, which again is supposed to go toward cutting emissions in a state that only produces 1 percent of the world’s emissions in the first place. While in some places in the Midwest gas is at $2.35 a gallon, we’re paying some of the highest prices in the land so China can continue to pollute.

And with all those wonderful windfall tax dollars, we are now going to have to pay health care for illegal minors! I paid (stolen from me) a 4 percent tax on my income to go toward Obamacare subsidies. I don’t even have Obamacare and I still have to pay $1,500 a month for my own health insurance. So if anyone wants to live for free in America, especially California, come here illegally.

Ironically, Mexico enforces its own laws harshly and is sending illegal entrants from its southern border back in mass. In the meantime, we actually allow illegal murderers to go free after six months because of our brainless laws. Those who were set free went on to kill more than another 100 people. We the people have to pay for our government’s ineptness, and in California we can’t even bend over any farther for what the lack of common sense costs us.

And I’ve said it before: After spending billions of dollars on the “spread the wealth” insurance program, nearly the same amount of people it was supposed to cover are still without insurance three years later. It’s hard to believe there isn’t more coverage and outcry over this debacle. But as always, I digress.

Then there’s the liberal institute of higher indoctrination that says you can’t say the “Land of Opportunity” anymore. Tell that to the flood of illegals who are coming here for just that very reason. And since we pay for their health care, schools, lunch and it looks like their traffic tickets soon, too, I think Janet Napolitano needs to go back to school herself and be re-educated about reality.

And it doesn’t stop there. Our recent oil spill has local politicians and official sign-carrying, street-marching environmentalists crying it’s time to stop using oil — again. My 9-year old granddaughter even knows better. It’s a regrettable accident and it’s possible something might happen again. We, of course, need to try to make sure it doesn’t, but oil isn’t going away. Again, ironically, the environmentalists are benefiting off the oil tax dollars and the wonderful cap and trade. Oil actually funds their causes! You can bet there’s some kid in a garage somewhere right now that’s working on a real and practical alternative fuel source.

We need to embrace what nature has given us, such as oil. After all, it is organic and gluten free. If we continue to attack tax-producing businesses and continue to raise taxes on citizens (and paying enormous pensions and giving it away) just look to Greece, that’s where California and America are headed. Actually I think we’re there already because the non-transparency of our leaders who fudge the numbers are merely putting lipstick on this gigantic and out of control pig. And if I were a pig I’d be offended.

I’ve never been a real history buff, but you can bet it will repeat itself. The Democrats love to tax and spend — and spend they do. Yet the day will come again after wasting our hard-earned money that things will reverse themselves. And where do they go to find the shortfall? I wish I had answers to stop the liberal corruption, but until the electorate steps up and says enough it will only get worse like it has been doing. But then again, the voters are getting so much free stuff they just may like Californiclaus the way it is.

The rest of the country (except maybe New York because it’s run by liberals, too) just looks at this overtaxed, overregulated and a state controlled by irrational politicians and shakes their head. Unfortunately, people who actually pay taxes just keep digging ever deeper into their pockets and getting nothing but a thankless thank you in return.

“If you drive a car. I’ll tax the street

If you try to sit, I’ll tax your seat

If you get too cold I’ll tax the heat

If you talk a walk I’ll tax your feet.” — George Harrison, 1966

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.