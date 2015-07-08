Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:32 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
Advice

Henry Schulte: Confronting My Critics — Stick to the Facts and Cut the Hypocrisy

By Henry Schulte | July 8, 2015 | 5:07 p.m.

I don’t get paid for writing my opinions, and I thank Noozhawk for allowing me to express them. And no matter what opinion I express, there will be people who agree and those who don’t. As it should be.

I put myself out there and hope for some open debate and arguments for or against why I’m wrong or even right. But as is customary and expected, the tolerant intolerant use personal attacks because you just can’t confuse a liberal with facts.

The last column addressed a number of different issues about being overtaxed and underserved, but my detractors saw nothing but OIL and never even bothered about anything else.

Over the years, the sheep of the left have been so brainwashed that Big Oil is all they hone in on even though the latest accident was the second in 46 years. They completely ignore what it does for them and how it’s made their lives better. They go after the BIG oil companies making profits as if there’s something wrong in a capitalistic society earning money.

Maybe it’s too much profit for them, maybe there’s too much money being made by the top brass. I’ll grant there’s some truth in that, but there’s too much of OUR money spent by our government as well. And there’s certainly too much being made by the people exploiting oil and “climate change.”

The oil haters never speak of their “global warming” god Al Gore, who made a fortune off oil and who plants a huge carbon footprint every day heating and cooling his mansions and flying around in jets using up enough of that ugly black stuff to take care of half of Santa Barbara for a year. But no, I get hammered because I point out the truth and get the cheap weak arguments of: “Factless rant. So much that can be countered, it is not worth the effort.”

Well, make the effort! I put myself out there. Counter it, but with facts — not silly easy personal attacks hiding behind fake names. I have a thick skin, otherwise it wouldn’t be fun stirring this pot. I’d like intelligent debate. Most of the compost written about me is high school gibberish.

One writer said we didn’t allow the cleanup crew on the beach. We had them down there everyday. With a little homework you’d know County Fire was on top of it from day one. What we didn’t want were a bunch of nosy do-gooders once again exploiting the situation — and exploit they did, using the situation to gain access to the ranch and finding something they would deem evil and bad. They were pulling these shenanigans up and down the coast.

Over the years I’ve made attempts to work with local environmental groups in good faith but got burned every time. They’ll tell you one thing, but don’t you dare turn your back on them. And our board majority of supervisors, an elected body to serve all the people, caters to the whim of these few.

I don’t know if it’s jealousy or just being plain mean, hoping it’s going to hurt my feelings in some way to bring up tactless personal attacks. Even comments by another writer, Patrick, though I appreciate him using his name, asking how I’m going to take care of my drought issue. Was that a stab at how farmers are suffering during this dry spell and how we’re struggling to survive and he’s happy for it? And what’s with flavoring his comments enjoying it with Exxon martinis? I shrug.

There’s so much hatred for oil and yet even environmentalists use it every day in an amazing amount of abundance. You’ve heard all the counter arguments before, but start walking, naked, because nearly everything you have and/or are wearing has some oil byproduct in it somewhere. To be true anti-oil, live in a cave and eat grass. Cut the hypocrisy.

The left considers themselves the people of the tolerant and they’re the most intolerant group in this country. If you make a statement contrary to theirs, they don’t come back with facts or even honest opinion to counter, they go for the jugular because that’s generally all they got. Quit being babies and man/woman up. And stick to the facts.

There, I feel better now.

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 