Henry Schulte: Imagine All the People

Imagine a country where everyone shares the tax burden and doesn’t place nearly that entire burden on those who work. A sales tax or tiered tax that allows all Americans the same “privilege” by providing their fair share of taxes to help their country survive. Imagine no Internal Revenue Service and the billions of dollars finally saved and cut from the federal budget.

Imagine stripping certain politicians of using class warfare because now everyone is contributing and doing their patriotic duty on an equally relative basis.

Imagine a country where nonsensical regulations are removed or rewritten, where common sense is used instead of ideology to allow small business to grow again. Imagine a government who actually cares about small business and supports them through tax incentives, understands the critical importance of minimum wage being an entry-level job and won’t burden and punish small business with a health-care program being forced upon them.

Imagine the new jobs the country could create as we watch America grow and flourish and thrive again through free enterprise and become the powerful nation we once were.

Imagine where fear isn’t a tactic used to steal money for selfish reasons such as “climate change.” Thankfully, the climate does change. Imagine if common sense were reintroduced, and rather than fight the benefits of oil we embrace it to make America completely self-sufficient and financially secure.

And imagine if we were to eventually create a balanced budget, and where we could keep “certain” politicians' hands out of the budget and actually save for a rainy day or even consider giving some of it back to the people.

Imagine where cries of racism, homophobe or hating the poor aren’t used as a weapon to undermine or shut down another’s point of view, and where honest, open discussion is used to put right inequities instead of the use of intimidation and demonization of character.

Imagine where thousands of people stream across our borders and we actually do something about it. And imagine they start the process of becoming Americans rather than remain another culture within a culture. The United States is a gracious and welcoming land, and imagine where just once we are thanked for our kindness and not taken advantage of for it.

Imagine a government that doesn’t offer lip service about how much they care about the men and women who defend us and would actually go out of their way to help them. Imagine instead of trying to balance an out-of-control spending spree on the backs of soldiers and balance it on those who sit around and wait for handout checks. Imagine if the money squandered on waste was actually brought under control, and things such as keeping the White House open for tours held some priority over an abuse of food stamp fraud.

Imagine doing away with the stupid regulations where a 3-inch fish is given more importance than humans. Where once the flourishing San Joaquin Valley was green with agriculture and producing an abundance of food for Americans, and now we have to make up the shortfall by importing the food from China.

And as if we don’t already rely on China for nearly everything as it is, imagine paying off our loans and reading more labels saying "Made in America."

Imagine where high school students wear patriotic T-shirts on any holiday they choose because we are in America and it trumps everything else. Period.

Imagine if all those who hate our flag, abhor free enterprise, don’t respect private property, pay no taxes, wait for unearned checks and despise the military all moved to China or North Korea, where they would be allowed to freely express themselves. Of course, they couldn’t enter those countries illegally because other nations enforce their immigration laws and free speech doesn’t exist. But just imagine it.

Imagine if Mitt Romney was our president.

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.