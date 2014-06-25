Henry Schulte: Thanks to Obama, U.S. Has Never Been So Vulnerable

I tried — I mean, I really tried — to write a positive article. I wanted to write a glass half-full article but could only come up with an empty one. America and the world are going absolutely insane, and our administration is helping push it toward the nut house.

The Obama administration and the left have and are creating something the likes of which we’ve never seen. We were once perceived as a powerful and gracious nation. We are now seen as week, evil and stupid. Of course, to a certain faction of “Americans,” we’ve always been considered evil.

One of the latest examples or our insanity is the uprising in Iraq. Jane Fonda, Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama all claimed that when we pulled out all would be good. And while we sit plush here at home, none of us can even fathom the atrocities going on over there. The killers are running around the desert unimpeded like something out of a horror movie. Obama is so deep over his head that the headlights from a golf cart with low batteries have him frozen in his tracks.

You just can’t take a person who can talk pretty, who has never held a real job, never signed a paycheck or had employees to manage (I know I’m repeating myself but need to make the point) and put him in the most powerful position on Earth and expect him to perform. Maybe he’s the guy everyone loves to have a beer with and saunter around a basketball court, but that doesn’t cut it as a leader.

The media who coddle him and the liberals who just can’t accept that their guy is inept better wake up from their ideological dream. Obama has placed our country in such a vulnerable position that we are literally asking for it. And if you think playing nice will make friends with people who just shoot their own countrymen in the head for the heck of it give a damn about us, just wait.

One other note to the above: This administration is sending 300 of our people back to Iraq but will not pay them an extra little hazard pay (who doesn’t think going into that hell hole isn’t hazardous?), a lousy extra $7.50/day, but at the same time Vice President Joe Biden just promised countries in Central America a quarter billion dollars to help them with their mess. How much of that (our money) do you actually think will go toward fixing anything?

Meanwhile, one of our soldiers continues to be chained in a Mexican jail for making a mistake (as if the cartel are using sling shots), and yet over the last decade more than 500 armed Mexican law enforcement personal have crossed to our side — probably shopping for more guns from the Fast and Furious debacle.

Which leads to the other pressing issue, and of even more immediate concern: the massive influx of children from Central America. You have got to be kidding me that the left thinks we need to absorb and coddle this migration of someone else’s problem and make it ours. How many are we supposed to take in — 50,000, 100,000, 1 million? And you can bet not a single one has been inoculated for a single disease and they’re spreading out across America and into our schools. Statistically, the Hispanic culture has a lot of children, so the 100,000 or so flooding in will exponentially expand to over 400,000 or more in just a few short years. You think we have gang problems now?

Yes, we need comprehensive immigration reform yesterday. We need to immediately change the law to read that anyone crossing the border is committing a felony, that any child or pregnant woman giving birth in this country does not become an automatic American citizen if you came here without permission. And that you will be sent back to your country of origin and that country will pay for the expense of sending you back or they’ll be cut off from getting any of our wonderful tax dollars. Because I’m pretty sure almost every country on this planet is getting a lot of the money that you and I worked for, and most of them are ungrateful and even hate us. It's time to stop playing around and have some tough love with the rest of the world.

For all those illegals who are presently here working, you need to bring proof of employment, get fingerprinted, be given an ID card (not for voting) and start immediately on the legal process of becoming a citizen. I realize it’s asking too much of our government to actually keep track of these people, but maybe, just maybe, there could be a database and these people need to prove in six months that they have begun to move forward toward their citizenship or they will be fined. But then the Internal Revenue Service conveniently loses years of email (but certainly not the tax records of every American) or a fudged numbered health-care system can we really count on anything working? We get our answer everyday. No.

From a personal standpoint, there’s nothing that angers me more when someone’s else’s problem suddenly becomes mine and I’m put in a position to accept it or else. Not this time. Mexico has one of the toughest immigration laws on the planet and kicks everyone out who doesn’t belong or puts them in prison. How is it possible then that these kids are permitted to come through Mexico so freely? Its apparent Mexico is closing its eyes. Is this payback of some sort? This massive influx needs to be sent back immediately with the message to thousands of others poised to come here, don’t waste your money.

Speaking of money, it does take some cash to travel that far. Who put that up? Where did these kids get this money? None of them looks under nourished, and each is well dressed. Something really stinks in all this.

As always, we’re going to be stuck with the smell.

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.